Hospital, two doctors get notice for ‘medical negligence’

The Registrar of the Karnataka Medical Council, B.P.S. Murthy, has issued a notice to the city-based Ashok Hospital in Subash Nagar and two doctors serving there — Kadambari Bhushan Desai and Bhushan Desai — observing prima facie a case of medical negligence that resulted in the death of a patient.
A copy of the notice, issued recently, was made available to The Hindu by the complainant, Vinod Prakash Pawale, on Thursday. KMC received the complaint from Mr. Pawale through the Joint Director (Medical), Health and Family Welfare Services, Bengaluru. The deceased mentioned in the case is Mr. Pawale’s sister Sheela Pradeep Banagar.
“On perusal of the documents made available, it is observed that a prima facie case of medical negligence is made out,” the notice states.
The Registrar has directed the respondents to submit their response to the council within 15 days from the date of receipt of the notice.
Dr. Kadambri acknowledged the notice and said she would reply within the stipulated time. She also said the complaint was regarding the death of the complainant’s sister in March.
