Horatti seeks Sait’s resignation

Basavaraj Horatti, MLC, has sought the resignation of Minister for Primary and Secondary Education Tanvir Sait, who came under the scanner for allegedly browsing an objectionable video on his cellphone during a function in Raichur recently.

Speaking to presspersons on the sidelines of a function here on Sunday, he said that Mr. Sait should have stepped down as soon as allegations were levelled against him to save the government from embarrassment. He could be re-inducted into the Cabinet if he was cleared of the charges in an inquiry.

Terming Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s visit to drought-affected areas as a gimmick, Mr. Horatti said that paying a flying visit to these areas would be of no use. It would be better if the Chief Minister had spent more time in the district; received first-hand information; and alerted the administrative machinery to take steps to tackle drought, he said.

Mr. Horatti said the 10-day session of the legislature in Belagavi from November 21 should focus on issues concerning the people rather than wasting time on dharnas and protests. Appealing to members of both the Houses to make better use of the session for addressing the issues haunting the people, Mr. Horatti said no one should be allowed to hold protest and enter the well of the House. These practices were turning ugly by the day and were defeating the objective of holding legislature sessions.