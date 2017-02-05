Homesick boy beaten up in Kalaburagi madrasa

A nine-year-old boy was allegedly beaten black and blue by his teachers at a madrasa in Kalaburagi on Friday all because he wanted to go back home to his mother.

The boy, admitted to the district hospital, said he was “gagged, locked up in a room, and beaten” by his Arabic teacher. “I was missing my mother and home. When I went near the main gate, the teacher accused me of running away from the madrasa, and he beat me up,” he told The Hindu, writhing in pain on his hospital bed.

The police have booked a case against M.B. Januddin, a moulana of the madarsa, under Sections 341, 323 and 504 of the Indian Penal Code, and Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act.

Second of the five siblings, he was regarded as being “naughty” by his family and was admitted to the madrasa to instil discipline in him.

He would skip classes at the English medium school he had been admitted to earlier.

“When all others in the madrasa were busy at afternoon prayers, he somehow managed to get away,” said his mother. “I went to the madrasa and asked the authorities where my son was. They said he must be playing somewhere.”

Though she was initially reluctant to lodge a complaint, because of pressure from the community leaders, she finally lodged it at the Roza police station in the evening.

“We have booked a case under relevant sections of the IPC and the Juvenile Justice Act, and we will soon arrest the accused,” Galeppa, police sub-inspector attached to Roza police station told The Hindu.