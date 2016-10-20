Karnataka

Home-alone woman murdered, robbed in Hassan

A woman was allegedly murdered and her gold chain stolen near Shravanbelgola on Wednesday evening. The deceased has been identified as Sarojamma (50). The assailants reportedly slit her throat and took away the chain. The incident happened around 8.15 pm, when her husband, Palaniraj, had gone to a grocery shop and daughter was attending a marriage.

Shravanbelgola police have registered a case.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 20, 2020 11:20:20 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/Home-alone-woman-murdered-robbed-in-Hassan/article16076696.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY