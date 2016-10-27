Home Guards play a vital role in policing, says official

K.T. Balakrishna, Superintendent of Police, said on Wednesday that Home Guards played a vital role in supporting the police force in maintaining law and order and during other situations.

He was speaking at the valedictory function of the annual training camp of the Home Guards at the Chandu Maidan, here.

Mr. Balakrishna said that the 10-day training camp was only the first stage for the candidates selected as Home Guards, who had come here from across the State. They would have to go a more intensive month-long training at the Home Guards Training Centre in Bengaluru.

They should realise that they would be deputed for duty in trying circumstances and that they should measure upto it. Since there was some staff shortage in the police department, more often than not, the Home Guards were called to perform some or the other duty including maintaining security and traffic management, he said. Earlier, Steven Prakash, Camp Commandant, led the parade at the Chandu Maidan. Prabhakar Suvarna of Karkala unit, administered the oath to the candidates. K. Prashanth Shetty, District Commandant of Home Guards, presided over the function.

Ramesh, Deputy Commandant, welcomed the gathering.