Home Guard personnel accused of misbehaving with woman staff

A Home Guard personnel has been accused of allegedly misbehaving with a woman staff in Kolar. The district unit of Ambedkar Seva Samithi has charged the district Home Guards Commandant B. Mariswamy with misbehaving with a woman staff, deployed in the ‘Pravasi Mithra’ division of the force.

In a memorandum submitted to the Deputy Commissioner K.V. Thrilokchandra, the outfit demanded that Mr. Mariswamy be suspended in the interest of safety of women staff.

Mr. Mariswamy reportedly called a woman staff, who was on duty in the town, to his residence located in Palasandra Layout here a few days ago and misbehaved with her, the organisation alleged.

“Though the woman refused to go to his home, Mr. Mariswamy forced her to visit him,” the memorandum said.

The victim brought the incident to the notice of the organisation, following which it submitted the memorandum seeking action against Mr. Mariswamy.

DC to issue notice

“A notice will be issued to Mr. Mariswamy seeking explanation about the alleged incident,” Mr. Thrilokchandra told The Hindu.

Referring to a voice record submitted by the outfit in which the commandant asked the woman staff to come to his home, Mr.

Thrilokchandra said veracity of all the documents will be checked.