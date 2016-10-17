Hindalga prison may witness execution after 33 years

The gallows at the Hindalga Central Prison here is being readied for the execution of serial rapist and murderer Umesh Reddy, even as the jail authorities here are awaiting necessary orders from the Trial Court on the date for carrying out the execution.

The death sentence of the convict was confirmed by the Supreme Court on Oct.3 in a review petition filed by Reddy after his mercy petition was rejected by the President, Chief Superintendent of Hindalga prison T.P. Shesha told The Hindu here on Monday.

He said the original copy of the apex court’s order was received and a copy had been already submitted to the trial court, which would take appropriate decision after the receipt of the original copy of the order from the Supreme Court.

Umesh Reddy, who is reported to have raped around 18 women and killed 18 persons, was convicted by a court in Bengaluru in 2006, following which he was shifted to Hingalga central prison. He was convicted for the rape and murder of a widow, Jayashree Subbayya, a resident of Peenya in Bengaluru. Her son was the main eye witness in the trial. Subsequently, the High Court of Karnataka had confirmed the death sentence in February 2009.

Meanwhile, a team of about seven staff members were being trained on how to carry out the execution. The last execution at this jail was around 33 years ago.