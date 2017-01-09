Hegde’s behaviour unbecoming of MP: Eshwarappa

Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council K.S. Eshwarappa has deplored his own party MP Ananthkumar Hegde, who represents the Uttara Kannada Lok Sabha constituency, for allegedly assaulting doctors at a private hospital in Sirsi.

Mr. Hegde’s behaviour with the doctors is unbecoming of an MP. Law should take its own course and if allegations levelled against him are proved, he should be punished, Mr. Eshwarappa told presspersons here on Sunday.

On differences with BSY

He said the Bharatiya Janata Party national president Amit Shah has assured him of resolving the differences between him and party State president B.S. Yeddyurappa soon.

Mr. Eshwarappa said during his recent visit to New Delhi, he apprised Mr. Shah of the differences between Mr. Yeddyurappa and him over the appointment made for key positions in the party and on the Sangolli Rayanna Brigade.

Pamphlet incident

When quizzed about the pamphlets distributed in Arsikere by functionaries of the brigade depicting him as next Chief Minister, Mr. Eshwarappa said a local BJP leader who wanted to impress Mr. Yeddyurappa and thereby secure party ticket for the Assembly elections was behind the incident. The ticket-aspirant has misused the name of the brigade and tried to defame some of its functionaries by putting their names in the pamphlet without taking their permission. A complaint has been lodged against those involved in distribution of the pamphlet, he said.