Hebbalkar issue: police confirm attack on BJP leader’s house

The claims of Karnataka Pradesh Mahila Congress Committee president Laxmi R. Hebbalkar that V.V. Sanath Kumar, a BJP leader, had lodged a false complaint after fabricating an attack on his own house to falsely implicate her brother Channaraj Hattiholi and Congress leaders failed to gain credence with the Police Commissioner, T.G. Krishna Bhat, confirming that an attack was carried out.

Mr. Bhat said the identity of the attackers was being ascertained before initiating the process of arrest, when asked about the delay in taking action on the FIR filed against Mr. Hattiholi and others.

Ms. Hebbalkar had claimed before a section of media at her house on Tuesday that her brother was a law abiding person.

It may be recalled that the Tilakwadi police registered a FIR against Channaraj Hattiholi, the main accused, Shankargouda Patil, Pranay Shetty and about 20 to 22 others on the basis of complaint file by Mr. Sanath Kumar after the alleged attack on Sunday night. The attack was allegedly carried out on the suspicion that Mr. Sanath Kumar had served as informant leading to raids on the residential premises of Minister for Small Scale Industries Ramesh L. Jarkiholi, his brother Lakhan and Ms. Hebbalkar in Gokak, Belagavi and Bengaluru last week.

The police have registered cases under Sections 143, 147, 148, 448, 323, 504, 506 R/W 149 against the accused persons.