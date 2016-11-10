Hearing in Bhaskar Shetty case posted to Nov. 16

The District and Sessions Court on Wednesday posted hearing on the bail application moved by the accused in the Bhaskar Shetty murder case to November 16.
Objection
M. Shantharam Shetty, Special Public Prosecutor, told The Hindu that he had filed objection in writing to the bail application moved by the accused, Rajeshwari Shetty.
Counsel for Ms. Rajeshwari Shetty sought time for filing their arguments to the objection. Then, the court posted the case for hearing arguments on November 16, he said.
