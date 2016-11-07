Heads of boards, corporations take charge

Congress leaders appointed as chairpersons of boards and corporations assumed office in Hubballi and Dharwad on Saturday and Friday.

While Ravindra Kalaburgi took charge as chairman of the Karnataka Handloom Development Corporation and Vedavyasa Koulagi as chairman of the Karnataka Bal Vikas Academy on Saturday, Anwar Mudhol and Shashikala Kavali took charge as chairpersons of the Hubballi Dharwad Urban Development Authority and the Karnataka State Spice Board, respectively, on Friday. Speaking to press persons, Mr. Ravindra Kalaburgi promised to make honest efforts to revive the ailing KHDC, which had a cumulative loss of Rs. 138 crore.

Mr. Vedayvas Koulagi said new plans and programmes would be chalked out for identifying the hidden talent among children.