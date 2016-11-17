Have such efforts in the past succeeded in curbing black money? asks SUCI

Alleging that Narendra Modi became Prime Minister only after corporate giants spent enormous black money for his campaign during the last parliamentary elections, the district unit of the Socialist Unity Centre of India (SUCI) has said that Mr. Modi now talks of curbing black money through demonetisation.

The SUCI, which held a protest against demonetisation of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes at Mahatma Gandhi Circle here on Wednesday, said that the BJP government has only increased the problems of the common people in the name of curbing black money.

Addressing the protesters, district general secretary B. Bhagwan Reddy said that Mr. Modi, who favours crony capitalists, has no moral right to talk on black money.

He said that the BJP government came to power with the promise of bringing Acche Din for the common people, but in the last over two years, the promised Acche Din were nowhere in sight.

Wondering whether countless people who are standing in long queues outside banks were all holding black money, Mr. Reddy asked if these poor and middle class people were carrying India’s black money, then what is it that the corporate giants are having with them.

Accusing the BJP government of failing to bring back huge quantum of black money stashed in foreign banks, Mr. Reddy said that the government was hoodwinking the common people by saying that demonetisation was meant to curb black money.

Asking Mr. Modi to prove whether any such efforts in the past have succeeded in curbing black money, Mr. Reddy asked why circulation of black money could not be stopped even when demonetisation was ordered in the past.

He asked Mr. Modi to bring back black money from foreign banks if he has any intention to curb black money instead of troubling the common people in the name of curbing black money.