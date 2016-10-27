Hassan seeks input subsidy of over Rs. 100 cr. from govt.

Farmers in the district have incurred heavy losses owing to deficient rainfall this year, and considering the enormity of losses, the district administration has submitted a proposal for input subsidy of Rs. 101.57 crore from the State government.

According to data complied by the Agriculture Department, crops were cultivated on 2.06 lakh hectares this kharif season. Of this, crops on 1.68 lakh hectares were affected by the dry spell. On 1.63 lakh hectares, more than 33 per cent of the crop was affected.

. During this season, paddy cultivation was targeted on 50,000 hectares. However, the total cultivated area was only 25,572 hectares, and of that crops on 17,828 hectares were affected.

Rainfall has been below normal in all parts of the district. As a result, all taluks except Sakleshpur have been declared drought-hit. The district recorded 25 per cent less than the normal monsoon rainfall. The normal rainfall expected this season (from June 1 to October 25) in the district was 802 mm, but the actual rainfall was 602 mm.

The input subsidy has been estimated for small and marginal farmers. According to the proposal, input subsidy for rain-fed area has been calculated at Rs. 6,800 a hectare and for irrigated land at Rs. 13,500 a hectare. Besides, the Agriculture Department has also sought input subsidy of Rs. 15.42 crore for big farmers. The farmers in irrigated areas were also hit by the release of Cauvery waters to Tamil Nadu, as many had sown paddy expecting water from the Hemavathi reservoir.

