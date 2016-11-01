Hassan police arrest two for chain snatching

Hassan police on Monday arrested two persons on charges of chain snatching and recovered gold jewellery worth over Rs. 5.88 lakh. The arrested are: Dharma Prakash, who sells fruits in Kattinakere market in Hassan and Raju, a goldsmith. Hassan Extension police caught them while they were moving around Gowri Koppalu extension suspiciously.

R.K. Shahapurwad, Superintendent of Police of Hassan, on Tuesday, told presspersons that with the arrest, seven chain snatching cases reported in the district are likely to be resolved.

They used to follow women pedestrians in a two-wheeler and snatch their chains. Five cases were reported in Pension Mohalla limits, and two in Hassan Extension limits. The police recovered 200 grams of gold jewellery and a motorbike from them.