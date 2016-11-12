Hassan ZP meet focuses on tackling water crisis

Elected representatives attending the Hassan Zilla Panchayat (ZP) meeting here on Friday, urged the district administration to take immediate measures to tackle drinking water problems in the district.

MLAs and members of the Zilla Panchayat wanted the officers to utilise funds meant for drought relief works and sink borewells.

H.D. Revanna, Holenarasipur MLA, said seven taluks of the district had been declared drought-hit. “Submit a proposal to the State government seeking funds for drought-related works,” he suggested.

K.M. Shivalinge Gowda, Arsikere MLA, said the district administration should drill new borewells in villages where drinking water is being supplied through tankers.

Hassan ZP Chief Executive Officer R. Venkatesh Kumar said that the ZP had already submitted an action plan of Rs. 34 crore for drinking water supply related-works in the district. “Besides that, the Revenue, Agriculture and Horticulture Departments have assessed the drought situation in the district and estimated loss of crop to the tune of Rs.152 crore”, he said.