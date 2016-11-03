Hasanamba Temple earns Rs. 2.65 crore

Karnataka

The Muzrai Department has earned a revenue of Rs. 2.65 crore through offerings from devotees who visited the famous Hasanamba Temple — which was opened for darshan on October 20 and closed on November 1— and sale of special tickets meant for entry into the temple.

This is the highest revenue collected in a year so far. Last year, the total revenue was Rs. 1.41 crore. The Hassan district administration, on Wednesday, informed presspersons that the revenue from the sale of tickets, ‘prasadam’ and saris meant for fulfilling the vows was Rs.1.30 crore. A sum of Rs.1.35 crore was collected in the hundi in the temple. The temple during this festival attracts devotees from different parts of the State and outside. More than 8 lakh people visited the temple in the 13 days.



