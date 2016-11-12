Hard times for people in Bidar

With ATMs not starting functioning till the afternoon, people faced hard times here on Friday.

Crowds swelled in front of banks. Police personnel had to be deployed along with bank security guards to control the crowd at the State Bank of India branch on Udgir Road.

Pratibha Baburao, a housewife who said she had to buy essentials for the Tulasi Lagna festival on Friday, was disappointed. “I went to a bank in the Gandhi Gunj market area in the morning. But it was locked. I went to another bank to withdraw money, but they asked me to come back with my passbook,” she said.

There were several theories floating around about why ATMs were not working. While someone said that all the notes were exhausted by people of Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru. Shankar Manikappa, who was hoping the ATM would open, reasoned that the Rs 2,000 note must have been wider than the ATM slot that distributes notes.

Pandit Hosalli, district Lead Bank manager, said that it was a country wide technical issue and it would take some time to reset the ATMs. He said that the district had only two currency chests from which money was distributed to the 213 bank branches. He hoped that ATMs could start working in two-three days. However, the banks would need even more time to move away from the currency exchange and get back to the routine, he said.

Deputy Commissioner Anurag Tewari tried to turn the crisis into an opportunity by saying that residents could use old notes to pay fees and advance taxes due to government agencies. Trade and property taxes and water and other utility bills to the city municipal council could be paid by the old currency.