HC notice to State on different norms for admission to medical, other professional courses

The Karnataka High Court on Friday ordered issue of notice to the State government on a PIL petition questioning fixation of different eligibility criteria for selection to the undergraduate medical/dental courses and for engineering, technology, Ayurveda, homoeoapathy, unani, naturopathy and yoga courses.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Subhro Kamal Mukherjee and Justice Budihal R.B. passed the order on the petition filed by Bhuvanajyothi Education Trust, Moodbidri, in Dakshina Kannada district.

The petitioner claimed the government had repeated last year’s eligibility criteria despite assuring the court last year to re-examine the issue in new academic year.

The petitioner said the marks obtained in the entrance exam alone would be considered for rank of candidates for MBBS and BDS courses. But, for other professional courses like engineering, technology, ayurveda, homeapathy, unani, naturopathy and yoga, the marks secured in the II Pre-university and in entrance exam would be considered in equal proportion for determining rank. Different methods, the petitioner said, is discriminatory. The petitioner urged sought direction from the court to quash different eligibility criteria fixed in the notification issued on January 24, 2017.