HC: Insufficient women in police force

Observing that the number of women in the State police force is not enough to deal with crimes against women, who constitute about 50% of the total population, the Karnataka High Court on Friday asked the State to come out with data on policewomen, and an action plan to enhance their number in the force.

Justice A.N. Venugopala Gowda issued the direction while hearing a petition through which the court has been monitoring the process of filling up of huge vacancies, particularly in the middle and lower rungs in the State Police Department.

Pointing out that the number of women personnel may not be more than 5 per cent of the total strength in the police force, the court asked how the State could provide security to women in the State with such a meagre strength.

Referring to certain crimes against women reported on the eve of new year celebrations in Bengaluru, the court felt that such incidents could have been prevented if there was sufficient policewomen.

However, Additional Advocate General A.S. Ponnanna clarified to the court that what has been reported in the media about crimes against women on New Year’s eve were “incorrect” as there was a vast difference between what actually happened and what was reported in the media.

But the court said the damage was done to the State and Bengaluru due to non-stop coverage on the issue by the electronic media.