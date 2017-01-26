Groups seek speedy completion of ongoing rail projects

Ahead of the presentation of the Union Budget, advocacy groups in Karnataka have urged the Ministries of Railway and Finance to provide sufficient funds for ongoing projects and sanction new projects that can boost the economy in the region.

The groups urged the government to give priority to doubling of busy lines and electrifying existing and new lines under South Western Railway. They also sought new trains to connect different parts of the State. Their main demand is for the doubling and electrification of Hubballi-Chikkajajur-Arsikere-Tumakuru-Chikkabanavara line that connects Bengaluru and many regions in North Karnataka. Early completion of Bidar-Kalaburagi, Kotturu-Hosapete and Raichur-Munirabad, Bagalkot-Kudachi lines is another demand.

At the same time, the Railways should give priority to completing the Tumakuru-Davangere new line that would drastically reduce the distance between South and North Karnataka. The Tumakuru-Rayadurga line should also be given priority.

In South Karnataka, the Railways should take over the Hassan-Bantwal line from Hassan-Mangalore Rail Development Corporation to introduce more passenger trains. The line should be doubled and electrified on priority. A new railway station should be provided near Mangaluru International Airport.

The budget should allocate sufficient funds for the suburban rail System of Bengaluru and services should start immediately. Devanahalli should be made a junction with pit-lines and new lines connecting the Kempegowda International Airport. The groups demanded provision for pit-lines in important cities and towns in the State to facilitate introduction of new trains.

Advocacy groups have suggested that the government announce new rail lines in the State, particularly in North Karnataka, to improve rail density as well as boost the economy. Some of them include Gadag-Haveri; Vijayapura-Shahabad; Ballari-Adoni; Ballari-Lingsugur; Talaguppa-Honnavar; Shivamogga-Hubballi; Hubballi-Ankola; and Mysuru- Kushalanagar-Mangaluru.

The new division announced by the then Railway Minister M. Mallikarjuna Kharge at Kalaburgi should be made functional, the groups said. At the same time, Mangaluru region should be brought under South Western Railway for the overall development of the region, they said.