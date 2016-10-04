Grave removed during road-widening

Staff of the city municipal council removed a small grave that stood in the way of widening the road near the main bus stand on Sunday.

Twenty people, including Noor Muhammad, a leader of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen, who objected to the removal of the structure, were detained and later released.

The entry for the public to the work site was also prohibited for a while to avoid disturbance.

The widening and strengthening of stretch between Ambedkar Circle and Teen Kandeel, one of the arterial roads, is under way for the last one week. Heavy police force was deployed to avoid any untoward incident. Deputy Commissioner S. Sasikanth Senthil and Superintendent of Police Chetan Singh Rathor visited the spot.