Grand journey for ‘Koodala Sangama’

It is a grand 100 for ‘Koodala Sangama’, a theatre experiment based on the Vachanas of social reformer Basaveshwara.

The 100th show of this Kannada play by Niranthara Theatre Group will be staged at Kalamandira here at 6.15 p.m. on Saturday.

The play is directed by Suguna M.M., with concept and stage design by Prasad Kundoor and music by late C. Ashwath.

The play gives a glimpse of the 12th century Vachana Kranti in Karnataka and highlights the need for imbibing human values and their importance. ‘Koodala Sangama’ has been staged at various places across the State over the years and many theatre enthusiasts have been asking the group to stage the play at their places too.

There is even a demand from educational institutions to stage the play on their premises with the idea of spreading the message among the youth.

After the 100th show, the team has set its eyes to take the production across four corners of the State.