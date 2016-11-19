Grand journey for ‘Koodala Sangama’

It is a grand 100 for ‘Koodala Sangama’, a theatre experiment based on the Vachanas of social reformer Basaveshwara.
The 100th show of this Kannada play by Niranthara Theatre Group will be staged at Kalamandira here at 6.15 p.m. on Saturday.
The play is directed by Suguna M.M., with concept and stage design by Prasad Kundoor and music by late C. Ashwath.
The play gives a glimpse of the 12th century Vachana Kranti in Karnataka and highlights the need for imbibing human values and their importance. ‘Koodala Sangama’ has been staged at various places across the State over the years and many theatre enthusiasts have been asking the group to stage the play at their places too.
There is even a demand from educational institutions to stage the play on their premises with the idea of spreading the message among the youth.
After the 100th show, the team has set its eyes to take the production across four corners of the State.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath
Please Email the Editor