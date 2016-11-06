Govt. urged to expedite process of converting hamlets into villages

The Karnataka State Legislature Committee on SC/ST Welfare would urge the State government to expedite the process of converting all hamlets in the district into revenue villages.

“We have observed that of the 300 hamlets in the district, at least 72 have no proper documents. We will recommend to the government that their conversion be expedited,” K. Shivamurthy, chairman of the committee, said here on Friday.

This will help the residents of such hamlets gain property rights, he said at a meeting of the committee in the Zilla Panchayat, Mr. Shivamurthy said.

He said that the State government had announced a list of around 58,000 hamlets without proper government documents.

They are apart from the 19 lakh forest dwellings. Residents of all these places will be able to get land rights only when they are declared as revenue villages, he said.

He said the government was planning to bring a comprehensive Act to address such issues. He asked officials to spend all grants meant for the welfare of SCs,STs within the stipulated time, or face strict action.

says panel chief