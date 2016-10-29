Govt. to reconsider native cow development scheme

The State government is willing to reconsider the proposal to locate a breed development programme for Deoni bulls that are native to Bidar district, on the government farm in Ballari district, A. Manju, Minister for Animal Husbandry, said in Bidar recently.

“We were planning to start the Rashtriya Gokul Mission, a centrally-sponsored programme to protect and preserve native breeds, on the government farm in Kurikuppe in Ballari district. However, some people feel that Bidar district is the native tract of Deoni bulls and should not be disturbed. We will consult experts and take a call. I will personally look into the matter,” the Minister told presspersons. The government was open to running the programme in the KVAFSU’s Deoni Research and Information Centre in Bidar, he added.

‘No shifting’

He denied allegations that he was trying to shift the animal polyclinic from Bidar to his constituency of Arkalgud in Hassan district. “We are only asking officials to relocate clinics from the district headquarters to unserved taluks,” he said. He clarified that the polyclinic sanctioned to Bidar would not be closed or shifted. Each polyclinic has been established at a cost of Rs. 12 crore, and has eight veterinarians, including some specialists. Mr. Manju said the vacancies of 39 assistant directors’ and 284 veterinary officers’ posts in Hyderabad-Karnataka would be filled in phases.

Officials warned

He said that he had warned officials that funds meant for the construction of animal hospitals would be diverted to other taluks if work did not start by December. He said he had given clear targets to officers to distribute sheep, goat, pigs and chicken, along with cattle, to poor families under the flagship Pashu Bhagya programme.

Expressing concern over the scarcity of an adequate quantity of anti-snake venom in government hospitals, The Minister said the government would ensure that the hospitals stored enough medicinal doses. “I will ensure coordination between the Health and Animal Husbandry Departments,” he said. He said a research project was ongoing at the Institute of Animal Health and Veterinary Biologicals (IAHVB) in Bengaluru.

“The government will fund the research. We are also willing to support research and development projects that will help farmers,” he said.

The government will speed up the process of appointment of teachers and staff to the Karnataka Veterinary Animal and Fisheries Sciences University once a full time Vice-Chancellor is appointed, the Minister, who is also pro-chancellor of the university, said.

Vaccination programme

He announced that the deaths of cattle had reduced after the universal vaccination programme was introduced. “The vaccination programme prevented the death of over 14,000 cattle. We are into the 11th round of vaccination now, he said. Most of the vaccines, except the one for foot and mouth disease, are produced by IAHVB,” he said.