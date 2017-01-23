Government to resend recommendation to appoint Vishwanath Shetty as Lokayukta

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said the State government would resend to Governor Vajubhai Vala its recommendation to appoint Justice Vishwanath Shetty to the post of Karnataka Lokayukta in a couple of days.

Mr. Siddaramaiah was speaking to reporters after landing in Sirguppa to participate in a function to launch developmental works in the Assembly constituency. “The Governor had sought some clarification on the recommendation.... We will send the recommendation again along with the clarification,” he said.

When his attention was drawn to the reported statement of KPCC working president Dinesh Gundu Rao that former Minister Somanna would be joining the Congress, Mr. Siddaramaiah clarified that Mr. Gundu Rao had said that many leaders of other parties were keen to join the Congress and that he had not specifically named Mr. Somanna.

Mr. Siddaramaiah also dismissed a question on whether he thinks the Veerashaiva community was deserting the Congress after being denied any chairman post in the boards and corporations. “It is ridiculous to say that a community would desert the party over [this],” he said.