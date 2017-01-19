Goods train derails on Hubballi outskirts

Seven coaches of a goods train derailed on the outskirts of Hubballi on Wednesday morning.

The derailment occurred near Mantur Road on the siding of the Food Corporation of India (FCI) premises.

No one was hurt in the incident. Even rail traffic was not disrupted as the goods train did not derail on the main track.

According to officials, the train was carrying a rice consignment from Haryana. It derailed at about 3 a.m. and seven of the 56 bogies were noticed standing on the side of the track.

The reason for the derailment is yet to be ascertained. Railway officials have rushed to the spot, the officials said.