Karnataka

Goods train derails on Hubballi outskirts

Two of the seven bogies of the goods train that derailed on the outskirts of Hubballi in the early hours of Wednesday.

Two of the seven bogies of the goods train that derailed on the outskirts of Hubballi in the early hours of Wednesday.  

Seven coaches of a goods train derailed on the outskirts of Hubballi on Wednesday morning.

The derailment occurred near Mantur Road on the siding of the Food Corporation of India (FCI) premises.

No one was hurt in the incident. Even rail traffic was not disrupted as the goods train did not derail on the main track.

According to officials, the train was carrying a rice consignment from Haryana. It derailed at about 3 a.m. and seven of the 56 bogies were noticed standing on the side of the track.

The reason for the derailment is yet to be ascertained. Railway officials have rushed to the spot, the officials said.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 18, 2020 2:57:13 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/Goods-train-derails-on-Hubballi-outskirts/article17056803.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY