Good Samaritan Bill awaits Governor’s nod in Karnataka

On an average, Karnataka records 30 road accident deaths every day. But the Good Samaritan Bill enacted by the State government still awaits Governor’s assent to become law.

During the Belagavi session of the State legislature, the government passed the Karnataka Good Samaritan and Medical Professional (Protection and Regulation During Emergency Situations) Bill, 2016. The Bill aimed to provide protection to Good Samaritans and ensure quick medical aid for road accident victims and encourage people to offer first aid to victims without fear of legal wrangles.

In the absence of an established Emergency Medical Services system in India, bystanders can play a crucial role in ensuring timely help for victims. However, bystanders often refrain from helping due to the fear of legal and procedural hassles. Karnataka is one of the top five States in road accident deaths in India with over 10,800 people being killed in 2015 alone, and hence the State government took the initiative to pass the Bill. Sources in the State Law and Parliamentary Affairs Ministry told The Hindu that the Bill was sent to the Governor’s office for assent a few days ago and he is expected to give his nod soon.

Saji Cherian, Director, Operations, SaveLIFE Foundation, Delhi, said, “The Koppal incident reiterates the need for the State government to run massive campaigns to make people aware that they will be protected if they help road accident victims.”