Karnataka

Gol Gumbaz party: Strict action promised

Taking serious note of some people partying at Gol Gumbaz on Saturday, Archaeological Survey of India officials, district in-charge Minister M.B. Patil, and Deputy Commissioner K.B. Shivakumar have promised stringent against them.

A group of over 50 persons were found partying at the Gol Gumbaz on Saturday night. The visiting hours at all protected monuments, coming under Archaeological Survey of India, is only till 6 p.m.

Following a tip-off, Assistant Commissioner Parashuram Madar and police officials went to the site around 9 p.m. and found people partying there. The Archaeological Survey of India, which has taken serious exception to the lapse, conducted a meeting of officials here on Sunday, as part of the investigation.

Speaking to presspersons, S.K. Bhagat, Deputy Superintendent of ASI, Dharwad Circle, said that they were investigating the staff deployed on duty on Saturday night.

“We will take serious action against the erring persons after the inquiry. This is serious lapse on part of the officials here,” he added.



A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jun 11, 2020 3:57:53 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/Gol-Gumbaz-party-Strict-action-promised/article16438808.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY