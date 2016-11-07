Gol Gumbaz party: Strict action promised

Taking serious note of some people partying at Gol Gumbaz on Saturday, Archaeological Survey of India officials, district in-charge Minister M.B. Patil, and Deputy Commissioner K.B. Shivakumar have promised stringent against them.

A group of over 50 persons were found partying at the Gol Gumbaz on Saturday night. The visiting hours at all protected monuments, coming under Archaeological Survey of India, is only till 6 p.m.

Following a tip-off, Assistant Commissioner Parashuram Madar and police officials went to the site around 9 p.m. and found people partying there. The Archaeological Survey of India, which has taken serious exception to the lapse, conducted a meeting of officials here on Sunday, as part of the investigation.

Speaking to presspersons, S.K. Bhagat, Deputy Superintendent of ASI, Dharwad Circle, said that they were investigating the staff deployed on duty on Saturday night.

“We will take serious action against the erring persons after the inquiry. This is serious lapse on part of the officials here,” he added.