Girl attempts suicide over land dispute

Overwhelmed by the problems her family was facing with regard to a dispute over agricultural land, a girl tried to commit suicide by consuming poison in the presence of Revenue Minister Kagodu Thimmappa, at the Deputy Commissioner’s office, in the city on Friday.

The girl, Nayana (17), a resident of Anjanapura village in Shikaripur taluk, was immediately rushed to Government McGann Hospital for treatment. She is out of danger.

Some people from the village had approached the court claiming ownership over land cultivated on by her father, Gurulingappa. It is said that the petitioners had secured a stay from the court against harvesting the ginger Mr. Gurulingappa had cultivated there. Mr. Gurulingappa had gone to the Deputy Commissioner’s office with his family to seek Mr. Thimmappa’s help in this regard.

After receiving a memorandum, Mr. Thimmappa had assured the family that he would look into the matter. At this point, Nayana opened a bottle filled with poison and consumed it in the Minister’s presence. Additional Deputy Commissioner K. Channabasappa and other personnel then immediately rushed her to the hospital.