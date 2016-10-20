German police get a feel of Karnataka Police Academy, Mysuru police

A delegation of the Bavarian State Police — a federal State in Germany — which is on an official visit to the State, arrived here on Wednesday and visited the Karnataka Police Academy (KPA), one of the premier police training academies in the country, and held discussions with the senior police officers from the State and the city as well.

The visiting team was led by Wolfgang Sommer, Commissioner of Training, Bavarian State Police. The team consisted of Bavarian State Police, Director of Division, Bernhard Egger; Chief Trainer of the Bavarian State Police, Gerd Enkling; Hanns Seidel Foundation Head of Division, Hanns Buhler; Acting Project Head (India) Volker Lennart Plan. IGP (Training) Alok Kumar, IGP (State Intelligence) B. Dayananda (who held the post of Police Commissioner of Mysuru till recently) and KPA Director Vipul Kumar were present on the occasion.

Karnataka Police and the Bavarian State Police had entered into an understanding sometime ago on strengthening police collaboration between the two States.

In this connection, a team from the Karnataka Police led by Home Minister G. Parameshwar had been to Bavaria sometime ago to get knowledge of the functioning of the police there. The team had senior police officers from the State as well.

A few days ago, the Bavarian Police team arrived in Bengaluru and stayed there for a few days to understand the working of the city police and other wings there.

As part of their tour, the team arrived in Mysuru on Wednesday and visited the KPA where they discussed on “recruitment and training.”

KPA Director Vipul Kumar gave a power-point presentation on the recruitment and training programme and the subjects taught for the new police recruits.

Mr. Vipul Kumar told The Hindu that the discussion was “fruitful” as they shared best practices with regard to training.

“The groundwork has been done on collaborating further for improving training,” he said.

Accompanied by the city police officers, the team is learnt to have visited some police stations, including those located in heritage buildings, as part of their visit.