Gavi Mutt jatra to focus on water conservation

Gavi Mutt in Koppal, which in the past has been focusing on creating public awareness on various social issues during its annual fair, will be focusing on the importance of conservation of water under the title “Jala Deeksha” this year in view of failure of rains leading to drought.

The jatra festivities, which is one of the biggest in north Karnataka and spread over for about a month, will begin from January 10.

As part of “Jala Deeksha” — being held at a mega stall measuring 140 ft X 60 ft — basic facts about water, its sources and forms, information about its utilisation, pollution, water and agriculture, water and power, its misuse, live demonstration of rainwater harvesting, rejuvenation of underground water table, recycling and reuse are among other things to be exhibited.

In addition, a “Krishi Mela” too will be organised by the Department of Agriculture and Agricultural Extension and Education Centre of the University of Agriculture Sciences – Raichur (UAS-R), with stress on organic farming and minor millets.

M.B. Patil, Extension Leader of UAS-R Centre in Koppal, under whose stewardship the stall was being set up, told The Hindu that the effort put in by Gavi Mutt was to drive home the point about the importance of water conservation and the need to use it judiciously.

A “Jala Deeksha Jatha” will be taken out on January 11.