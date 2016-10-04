Freshers hit by change in technology?

While the mass recruitment of students is a general indicator of robustness in the economy, the IT service companies have reduced the intake of freshers this year.

Disclosing this to The Hindu , SJCE principal Syed Shakeeb ur Rahman said the reduction in the intake of students is owing to the change in technology and the working system. The new and the emerging technologies are such that the processes are streamlined and less people can do more. “This has impacted the number of students getting jobs in IT service companies. The recruitment numbers for JSS S&T University has not changed and the number of students getting jobs seems to be same like last year,” he added.

Prof. Rahman said SJCE was in touch with many companies now to jointly develop a curriculum with emphasis on internships and hands-on training on latest technology and skills through extra courses designed by industry experts.

SJCE is also encouraging its students to be entrepreneurs and intends to create an entrepreneurship club. “This will help students innovate and create products and ideas while in college itself,” Prof. Rahman added.