Four Maoists in Malnad region join mainstream

Four Maoists in the Malnad region — one of them a senior leader with 19 pending cases — returned to the mainstream on Monday. They appeared before the police and the State-appointed committee set up to implement the policy of encouraging left-wing extremists to give up arms.

All the four have said that they do not want any “rehabilitation package” from the government and have surrendered only to join the democratic mainstream.

Those who surrendered are Nilaguli Padmanabha (45), a prominent leader, Rizwana Begum alias Kalpana (33), Bharati alias Deepa, and Raju alias Parashuram (40).

Padmanabha, a native of Nilaguli in Koppa taluk, is said to be a “key person” involved in naxalite movement in the State for a very long time. The State government had announced a reward of Rs. 5 lakh on him. In 2004, Padmanabha lost a leg in a police encounter near Barkana near Agumbe.

Rizwana Begum, a native of Kurktakunda in Raichur, has two cases against her. She is married to Raju, a native of Kalaburagi. Both Rizwana Begum and Bharati, wife of Padmanabha, carried a reward of Rs. 1 lakh each.

Superintendent of Police K. Annamalai told presspersons that the Maoists had written to the State committee expressing their willingness to return to the mainstream. “As per the policy, we have made them appear before the district committee. Considering the cases pending against them, Padmanabha and Rizwana Begum would be taken into police custody. Raju and Bharati, who are not facing cases, will go free. However, they have been asked to cooperate with the police if required,” he said.

No demands

All the four have thanked the State government for giving them this opportunity.

Deputy Commissioner G. Satyavati told presspersons that as per the government’s rehabilitation policy, naxals who returned to the mainstream would get Rs. 5 lakh in cash besides financial assistance for vocational training. “However, the four members have said that they are not joining the mainstream for a package but to continue to work for people within the democratic set-up.”

Senior advocate A.K. Subbaiah, member of the State committee, said naxals were “good human beings, but the path they chose was not right.” Now, they have understood that they can work for the better in a more meaningful way, he said.