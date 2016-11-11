Forum to intensify fight against corruption

The ‘Forum for Building Bribe-Free Karnataka’ has decided to open up its units in every taluk of every district in the State.

Speaking to presspersons here recently, forum’s State secretary M.S. Venkatesh Prasad said the movement was launched as part of the Aam Aadmi Party’s anti-corruption movement.

The forum members were engaged in creating awareness on effective tools of ‘Sakala’ and ‘Right to Information Act’ against the corruption and delayed services in the government offices.

Interested may contact him on 8884277730

/9886401927.