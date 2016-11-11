Forum to intensify fight against corruption

The ‘Forum for Building Bribe-Free Karnataka’ has decided to open up its units in every taluk of every district in the State.
Speaking to presspersons here recently, forum’s State secretary M.S. Venkatesh Prasad said the movement was launched as part of the Aam Aadmi Party’s anti-corruption movement.
The forum members were engaged in creating awareness on effective tools of ‘Sakala’ and ‘Right to Information Act’ against the corruption and delayed services in the government offices.
Interested may contact him on 8884277730
/9886401927.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor