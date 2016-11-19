Forum organises open debate on tackling drought in Hassan

The progressive thinkers and environmentalists of Hassan have appealed to the public to face the drought situation by following a lifestyle which requires minimum dependence on water and other natural resources. While a few suggested simple living as one of the ways to counter drought, others felt the State machinery had greater responsibility in tackling drought than the public.

These opinions were heard in an open debate organised by Hassan district unit of All India Kissan Sabha at Samskruta Bhavan on Saturday. Kottur Srinivas, district president of Rajya Raitha Sangha, said drought was natural phenomena and people should be prepared to face it. The severity of drought increases with the way of living. “How many of us have constructed environment-friendly houses?” he asked, adding that there were alternative methods to build houses without using wood. There was a need for awareness on the minimal use of water to counter drought situation, he said.

Tirupatihalli Shivashankar, an intellectual, opined that the government should encourage afforestation activities. “Hundreds of people have been benefited by various schemes of the government. The government should insist that those benefited should plant at least 500 saplings, in the interest of future generation”, he said. Mr. Shivashankar, who has been propagating rainwater harvesting, said, “We created drought and we have to face it. And, it is possible to face it, provided we change our lifestyle in tune with nature.”

B.A. Jagannath, a former member of Coffee Board and a coffee planter, said even in parts of Sakaleshpur, the malenadu region, the drought was severe. “I am worried about making arrangements for drinking water in the coming summer. I have never faced this situation in my place all these years,” he said.

The coffee planters were going for drip irrigation to reduce water consumption in the farms, he added. Progressive farmer Ravishankar said he had adopted the farming methods that his forefathers taught him and he had not borrowed from either a bank or a private person in last 25 years. “I have been successful in my farming as I have remained simple. I don’t send my children to private schools, nor use tractors or any machinery for farming. I have been satisfied with my agriculture income in the field,” he said.

R.P. Venkateshmurthy, the senior journalist who presided over the meeting, opined that going back to Gandhian model of rural development was the best way to tackle drought. “We could have achieved independence in terms of cloth production had we followed Gandhi at the village level. Unfortunately, Gandhi’s followers, who came to power, forgot him,” he lamented.