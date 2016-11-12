Forgery: SDA at CMC booked

The police have booked a case against a second division assistant serving with Bhadravati City Municipal Council (CMC) on the charge of forging the seal and signature of the Commissioner.

The CMC had received an anonymous complaint that the seal and signature of Mookappa Karabheemannanavar, ex-commissioner, were forged on documents submitted to the Department of Stamps and Registration with regard to a property transaction at Sanjay Nagar locality in Bhadravati city, that took place in 2015.

The police have booked a case under section 464 (forgery) and 420 (cheating) of Indian Penal Code against Mr. Rao.