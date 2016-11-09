Forest staff rescue leopard from well at Kavarady

The personnel of Forest Department rescued a one-and-a-half-year-old male leopard that had fallen into a well at Kavarady village near Kandlur in Kundapur taluk of Udupi district on Tuesday.

According to Sharath Shetty, Range Forest Officer, the leopard had fallen into the well in a ground in the village about two or three days ago. The well was about 60 feet deep. There was a narrow platform in the well at approximately 45 feet.

The leopard, which fell into the well, went and sat on the platform.

The local people, who noticed the leopard, informed the Forest Department on Monday.

The personnel of the department, who visited the spot on Monday, made a ladder out of wood and lowered it in the well so that leopard could climb it. But this did not happen during the daytime on Monday.

So three guards of the department kept vigil at the well on Monday night in the hope that leopard would climb the ladder and go to the forest. But it did not come out.

Hence, on Tuesday morning, the Forest Department called personnel from Fire and Emergency Services. Since a lot of people had gathered at the spot, the department personnel had a tough time controlling them. They asked the people to watch the rescue operation from a distance.

At around 8 a.m., personnel from the Fire and Emergency Services first lowered their ladder into the well. Then, they lowered a cage into the well at around 8.15 a.m. so that the leopard could enter it.

But the wild cat which got frightened due to this jumped into the water. Then, the cage was lowered into the water. “The leopard had to get out of the water and entered the cage and we immediately closed the door,” Mr. Shetty said.

The cage was then lifted up and put on a vehicle and taken to the Forest Department Depot at Vandse village.

This entire operation was completed by 9.30 a.m. At Vandse, the leopard was examined by a veterinarian at around 11.30 a.m., who declared it as healthy. “However, the leopard was weak as it had no food for two days,” Mr. Shetty said.

The staff of the Forest Department then took the leopard and freed it at the Mookambika Wildlife Sanctuary. This is the second leopard rescued by the department in the last five days.