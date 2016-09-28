For Mysuru Warriors, from Raghu Dixit

The anthem of the Karnataka Premier League’s Mysuru Warriors — titled ‘Nee Salam Hodi’ and composed and sung by Raghu Dixit — was launched recently.

“Youthful and peppy, the anthem takes inspiration from the folk music of the region and blends it with contemporary music, which makes it appealing to both cricket and music lovers. The anthem embodies the spirit of the team,” a press release from Mysuru Warriors said.

Launching the album, Mr. Dixit said, “I feel honoured to have been given the opportunity to compose music for my home team.”

Team owner Arjun Ranga said, “Music is an art form that is not bound by region, language or religion. It has the power to bring everyone together. Mysuru is known for its cultural richness. It has a legacy of patronising both performing and fine arts. Raghu Dixit and his band, the Raghu Dixit Project, was our choice because they understand the nuances of the region.”

You can catch the anthem on http://youtu.be/ T_VBjRbWeys?a.

