Flood waters recede in Kagina, Bennethora

There was a vast improvement in the flood situation in the district with flood waters receding in the Kagina and the Bennethora rivers and its tributaries which had caused extensive damage to the standing crops and private and public property and had thrown normal life out of gear for the past four days in the district.

Traffic between Kalaburagi and Telangana via Sedam town —which had remained suspended for the past four days owing to the submersion of a bridge near Malkhed across Kagina river on the Waghdhari-Ripponpalli inter-State highway — resumed on Monday morning. There has been an appreciable fall in the levels of rivers and rivulets in the district which were flowing above the danger mark.

The inflow into all the rivers, except Bhima, has come down appreciably, particularly in the Bennethora and Lower Mullamari which had caused flooding of Kagina river.

While the inflow into Bennethora dam was 7,382 cusecs, the outflow was 5,162 cusecs. The inflow into the Lower Mullamari too has fallen to 2,305 cusecs.

However, there has been a sudden increase in the inflow into Bhima river in the past 24 hours and it has touched 16,870 cusecs. The authorities at the Bhima Lift Irrigation Project reservoir have started releasing the same amount of water into the river. Meanwhile, all the barrages are filled to the brim. Several flood-affected villages, which had remained cut off from the outside world, are limping back to normality.

Deputy Commissioner Ujwalkumar Ghosh has directed the officials concerned to provide potable drinking water through tankers to all the affected villages. Gruel centres opened in different parts of the affected areas in the district would remain open for a few more days till the situation completely returns to normality.

The agriculture and revenue department officials have commenced their joint survey to assess the damage caused to standing crops. The receding flood waters in the affected areas revealed heavy loss to the standing crops, particularly the red gram crop, in the district. The total loss will be known in a couple of days after the completion of the survey, said sources.