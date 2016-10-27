Five-member panel will monitor sports projects in State: Minister

Claiming that his department is serious about curbing corruption, Pramod Madhwaraj, Minister for Fisheries, Youth Services, and Sports has said that a five-member team of experts has been appointed to monitor ongoing sports projects in the State.

Addressing presspersons before attending a convention of the Koli community here on Tuesday, he said that three of its members were retired chief engineers having “impeccable credentials”.

Corruption

The Minister admitted that several cases of corruption in the implementation of projects had come to his notice. The appointment of the panel was aimed at bringing transparency in the functioning of the department, he said.

“Our department has a limited budget. If a good share of it is misused, it is not acceptable,” Mr. Madhwaraj said.

He said that the government was in the process of preparing a sports policy and suggestions were being collected.

Mr. Madhwaraj said that the policy would have one chapter on traditional games such as ‘kabaddi’ or ‘lagori’.

Expressing unhappiness over the ongoing work of Velodrome for cyclists in Vijayapura, the Minister said that he had instructed the agency to complete the work in three months.

“The government has granted over Rs. 3 crore to the agency. Yet, the project is moving at a slow place,” Mr. Madhwaraj said.

On the Karnataka State Cricket Association seeking land in Vijayapura or elsewhere in the State for constructing cricket stadiums, he said that he was in favour of the demand and urged deputy commissioners to do the needful.

Turf for school

Mr. Madhwaraj said that the old astro turf of the hockey stadium in Bengaluru would be given to the Sainik School Bijapur. He said that as a new turf was being laid in Bengaluru, the old one would be given to the Sainik School.

“The turf will be given on the condition that private agencies and individuals will be allowed to use it,” the Minister added.