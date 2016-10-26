Five killed, 15 injured in bus-truck collision near Mysuru

Five persons were killed and over 15 injured after a KSRTC bus and a truck collided head-on near Bannikuppe in Bilikere Police Station limits in Mysuru district on Wednesday.

Police gave the names of the deceased as Sadhashiva, Devaraj and Ramappa, all travelling in the bus. The identity of the truck driver and his assistant is yet to be ascertained, according to Mysuru Superintendent of Police Ravi D. Channannavar.

According to the police, the KSRTC bus was on its way to Mysuru from Virajpet and the rice-laden truck towards Madikeri when the mishap occurred. The collision took place around 6. 15 a.m.

The injured have been shifted to K.R. Hospital in Mysuru. Belikere police have registered a case.