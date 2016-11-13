Five die near Arkalgud as lorry overturns

Five persons died on the spot and seven were injured when a lorry, belonging to a Tamil Nadu-based borewell drilling firm, overturned near Muttige village near Arkalgud town early on Saturday.

All those in the lorry were returning after drilling a borewell at Muttige village. The driver lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a curve on a narrow section of the road connecting Muttige to Arkalgud.

The deceased have been identified as Anup (21), Muchiram (60), Anil (60), Bheem Singh (25), and Puduram (55).

Three of them were from Jharkhand, one from West Bengal and the fifth from Chhattisgarh. The incident happened around 5 a.m., and residents from the village informed the Arkalgud police of the accident.

The injured were shifted to a hospital in Arkalgud.

The lorry is the property of Tangam Agri Services in Tamil Nadu.

Negligent driver

The police have booked a case against Sivananthan, the lorry driver saying it was his alleged negligence that caused the accident.

The Hassan district administration has banned drilling of borewells in the district owing to depletion of groundwater.

Case

As a borewell was drilled in the village in violation of a Government Order, a case will be filed against Vikram, owner of the land where the borewell was drilled; and the owner of the borewell lorry, for not obeying the GO (Sec. 188 of IPC).