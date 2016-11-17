Fire breaks out at garments showroom

A fire broke out at a clothing brand outlet in the heart of Hassan city on Bengaluru-Mangaluru Road on Wednesday. The incident occurred at around 10.30 a.m., a few minutes after the shop was opened.

The staff in the shop noticed sparks and called up the fire station. Nobody was injured in the incident.

The police suspect that a short circuit in the electric wiring in the shop caused the fire.

Fire tenders took more than two hours to put out the blaze.

As the shop is located in a busy area, hundreds of people gathered around the place, affecting traffic on B.M. Road. Traffic police had to be deployed to manage the traffic problem.