Karnataka

Fire breaks out at garments showroom

Police and Fire Department personnel dousing the blaze in Hassan on Wednesday.— Photo: Prakash Hassan

Police and Fire Department personnel dousing the blaze in Hassan on Wednesday.— Photo: Prakash Hassan  

A fire broke out at a clothing brand outlet in the heart of Hassan city on Bengaluru-Mangaluru Road on Wednesday. The incident occurred at around 10.30 a.m., a few minutes after the shop was opened.

The staff in the shop noticed sparks and called up the fire station. Nobody was injured in the incident.

The police suspect that a short circuit in the electric wiring in the shop caused the fire.

Fire tenders took more than two hours to put out the blaze.

As the shop is located in a busy area, hundreds of people gathered around the place, affecting traffic on B.M. Road. Traffic police had to be deployed to manage the traffic problem.

Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jun 21, 2020 4:07:26 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/Fire-breaks-out-at-garments-showroom/article16644139.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY