Final list of beneficiaries for PMEGP to be prepared in 10 days

D. Randeep, Deputy Commissioner and chairman of a district-level task force committee to select beneficiaries under the Prime Minister Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP), has said that the final list of beneficiaries will be prepared in another 10 days and their application forms will be sent to banks for disbursing loans.

After interviewing some candidates at the District Industries Centre recently, Mr. Randeep told The Hindu that besides helping candidates to get financial aid, the committee will also help to ensure that the funds are used correctly.

He added that the PMEGP aimed to generate employment opportunities in rural and urban areas through setting up self employment ventures and to provide continuous and sustainable employment to traditional and progressive artisans and unemployed youth.

Meanwhile Ramakrishne Gowda, Joint Director of District Industries Centre, told The Hindu that DIC had received over 614 total applications of which 68 candidates would be selected under the scheme this year.

Over 33 per cent reservation would be given to women under the scheme, he said.