Fate of hanging bridge hangs in the balance

The hanging bridge constructed across the Tunga near Bheemanakatte village in Tirthahalli taluk is in a dilapidated condition as there is confusion over its maintenance.

The bridge was constructed with metal rods, cables, and wooden slabs by Malnad Area Development Board in 2007 at a cost of Rs. 25 lakh. It connects Mulabagilu and Heggodu gram panchayats with Tirthahalli town.

Nagaraj, a resident of Sowli village said that they had to travel 20 km to reach Tirthahalli earlier. Now, the travelling distance had come down to 8 km.

The annual maintenance cost is Rs. 1 lakh. The works include painting, cleaning, re-wrapping and oiling of the metal cables. The bridge is located within the Heggodu Gram Panchayat. The panchayat administration there is of the opinion that the Mulabagilu Gram Panchayat too should share the cost as the residents there too use the bridge. Elected members of the Mulabagilu Gram Panchayat, however, say that as per laws, funds could not be provided for works executed outside the geographic jurisdiction of the gram panchayat.

Rajendra, a farmer, said that owing to lack of maintenance, the metal wires and rods of the bridge were corroding and the structure was becoming weak. Though the bridge was constructed only for pedestrians, motorcycle riders too were using it. The deck of the bridge had developed cracks, he said.

Geetha Shetty, a member of the Tirthahalli Taluk Panchayat, said that there was confusion about the maintenance of hanging bridges in other parts of the Malnad region too. The State government should resolve the problem by reserving special funds for the purpose, she added.