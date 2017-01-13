Farmers block road in Kalaburagi seeking better MSP for red gram

Hundreds of farmers, led by the Karnataka Prantha Raitha Sangha (KPRS), All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS), Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS), Red Gram Growers Association, Chittapur, blocked roads at multiple locations in and around Kalaburagi on Thursday demanding a minimum support price of ₹ 7,500 a quintal of red gram.

Traffic movement was disrupted in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office here, near Aurad B village, Gabbur K village and Sannur Cross areas for nearly 45 minutes. The traffic police diverted vehicles near the Timmapur Chowk and other locations and also cleared congestion at the agitation site outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office.

The agitating farmers raised slogans condemning both the Union and State governments for not extending help to red gram growers. They alleged that the governments were safeguarding the interests of big business houses involved in imports of pulses at the cost of the farmers.

“The ETG and Adani groups are major importers. The Union government has bought pulses from these firms at ₹ 10,000 a quintal. But, when it comes to buying the crop directly from farmers, it has fixed just ₹ 5,050 a quintal. It clearly shows whose interest the government is protecting,” Maruti Manpade, State president of KPRS, said during the agitation. He demanded minimum support price of ₹ 7,500 a quintal for red gram.

Mr. Manpade said that a conglomerate of farmers organisation was planning to stage an agitation when Union Ministers Nirmala Sitaraman, Ananth Kumar, Sadananda Gowda and Ramesh Jigijinagi came to Kalaburagi for participating in the BJP State Executive meet scheduled to begin on January 21.

“The BJP leaders deliver wonderful speeches about developing Hyderabad Karnataka region. But, they are not ready to give a satisfactory minimum support price for red gram which is a major crop of the region,” he said.

Kharge’s help sought

Recalling the promise made by M. Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Mr. Manpade said that his word that he would get ₹ 1,000 a quintal as incentive from the State government remained unfulfilled.

“The procurement centres are purchasing the crop at ₹ 5,050 plus ₹ 450 incentive from the State government. Mr. Kharge should intervene immediately and help red gram growers by ensuring that the incentive amount was raised to ₹ 1,000,” he demanded.

After submitting memorandums to the government through the local offices, the agitation was called off. Several farmer leaders and the former Labour Minister S.K. Kanta participated in the agitation.