Farmers’ jatha arrives in Belagavi

The nationwide farmers’ jatha organised by the Akhil Bharatiya Kisan Sabha (ABKS), which commenced from Kanyakumari, Jammu, Kolkata and Madurai on November 2, will culminate in a rally at New Delhi on November 24 to press the Centre to waive off all loans of poor and marginal farmers and oppose the 100 per cent FDI in e-marketing by multi-national companies.

The jatha that took off from Kanyakumari arrived in Belagavi on Wednesday afternoon. In Karnataka, the jatha is supported by the Karnataka Pranth Raitha Sangha and the Centre of Indian Trade Unions and is being led by ABKS leaders P. Krishna Prasad, Ashok Davale, Shankaranand and S.K. Preeza, KPRS State president Maruti Manpade, and Belagavi district CITU secretary G.M. Jainekhan.

Mr. Manpade told The Hindu that the jatha has been organised to draw the attention of the “anti-farmer governments” at the Centre and in Karnataka towards the plight of farmers, particularly small and marginal growers and agricultural labourers hit by natural calamities, price rise and non-remunerative prices for produce.

The major demands to be placed before the Centre include waiver of all loans taken by poor and marginal farmers, the fixing of remunerative prices for agricultural crops at 50 per cent over and above the cost of cultivation, giving land to the tiller as recommended by the M.S. Swaminathan Commission report, crop insurance for all farmers, interest-free loans for agricultural operations, and a monthly pension of Rs. 3,000 to old farmers.

He said the State government should amend the Karnataka Land Revenue Act, 1964, to regularise all such forest lands presently under cultivation by farmers for decades. As many as 13 lakh applications were rejected and about five lakh are pending for consideration under the government’s Akrama-Sakrama scheme, he said.

‘Shift slaughterhouse’

Meanwhile, the Belagavi taluk unit of the Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha, led by its president Appasaheb Desai, submitted a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner seeking the shifting of the slaughterhouse near Honga village of Belagavi taluk. The slaughterhouse is close to the Sri Bhairavnath temple. Though the villagers have been pleading that it be shifted for years, no action has been taken on the matter.

In an another protest, Kalasa-Banduri Horata Samiti president Vijay Kulkarni demanded that both the Centre and the State governments pay heed to their long-pending demand for an early solution to the Mahadayi water-sharing dispute. The leaders should stop thinking about only their political interests and should work together to resolve the issue, he said.

