Farmers’ concerns hit Ballahalli township project

The ambitious plan of Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) to develop a mega township creating over 4,500 sites at Ballahalli village on the outskirts of Mysuru, has hit a roadblock with some farmers reportedly refusing to surrender their land.

MUDA claimed that most farmers had agreed to be part of the Ballahalli township after they were offered 50 per cent of developed land for surrendering their land.

50:50 ratio

Ballahalli township was the first effort by MUDA to develop the sites in 50:50 ratio to overcome legal hurdles usually encountered in layout projects and save on huge acquisition costs.

Not all farmers

Though the MUDA authorities claimed that only a few farmers had resisted giving up their land, it is planning to initiate the process of serving notices on Wednesday.

MUDA plans to acquire 381 acres to develop the township, which is expected to be one of the biggest layouts formed in recent years, by the urban authority after the mega Vijayanagar layout.

Commissioner Mahesh told The Hindu that farmers with small land holdings had expressed their reservation in giving away their land for the Ballahalli project.

Issuing notices

“We are issuing notices to all farmers seeking their reply to MUDA’s offer. They can submit objections, if any, in writing to the MUDA. Thereafter, we will take a final call,” he said.

This is perhaps the first time in the State that an urban development authority is developing a layout in 50:50 ratio formula, taking farmers into confidence. “No compensation will be paid since we are not acquiring land but entering into an agreement with individual farmers for developing their land,” the Commissioner said.

To another question, Mr. Mahesh said: “If everything goes as per plan, we will complete all formalities in a year and start developing Ballahalli Layout. We hope to complete the project at the earliest to meet the demand of site aspirants.”

Ballahalli township project

4,500 sites over 381 acres of land

Expected to be one of the biggest layouts developed in Mysuru in recent years

MUDA plans to develop the sites in 50:50 ratio entering into an agreement with every farmer who is surrendering his or her land