Farmer killed as operation to drive back tigress goes awry

An operation to drive back a tigress and its two cubs that had strayed into a village went awry with a farmer being killed due to bullet wounds in H.D. Kote on Thursday.

The incident took place late in the evening at Malali village in the Antharsanthe range of the Nagarahole National Park. The victim was identified as Murthy (25).

Range Forest Officer (RFO) Mahesh and another farmer Kempaiah sustained minor wounds.

There are conflicting versions about the operation from the scene, but sources citing eyewitnesses said the tigress and cubs had strayed into the village and were sighted in a banana plantation of a local farmer. Efforts to drive the tigress and cubs – suspected to be sub-adults – were on since the last two to three days.

When the tigress was sighted again on Thursday morning, an operation was launched and a large crowd gathered to watch the proceedings.

The team split into two groups — one headed by RFO Vinay and another by RFO Mahesh — who were combing the area, while crackers were also burst to drive the animals back. It is learnt that the tigress scampered into the forest leaving behind the cubs and hence they were separated.

The operation continued to nudge the cubs back into the forest but they turned back and pounced on Mr. Vinay and his team. One of the watchers armed with a gun opened fire in that direction, but the spray from the double barrel gun hit Mr. Mahesh, who was combing the area in the opposite direction and injured him while Murthy, who was close by too, sustained injuries and died.

According to another version, the adult tigress suddenly returned and charged at them from close quarters forcing the guard to open fire.

The villagers, on learning of Murthy’s death, staged a demonstration and gheraod the officials. Senior officials and the police pacified the villagers and offered to pay compensation. The authorities have announced ₹5 lakh to the family members of Murthy.

Security has been stepped up in the village.

Conservator of Forests S. Manikandan told The Hindu that the actual sequence of events would be clear on Friday.