Farmer ends life

A 50-year-old debt-ridden farmer allegedly committed suicide by jumping into the Hemavati canal at Moodanahalli of K.R. Pet taluk in the district on Wednesday night.

The farmer, Rangegowda, had availed loans from financial institutions and moneylenders, K.R. Pet Rural police station sources said.

The deceased had sunk a borewell and it had dried. Unable to repay loans, he committed suicide, his relatives reportedly told the police.

A case of unnatural death has been registered at the K.R. Pet Rural police station.